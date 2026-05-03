Photos: Odumase Krobo Divisional Police HQ commissioned

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has commissioned the Odumase Krobo Divisional Police Headquarters at Laasi, in the Eastern Region, as part of efforts to strengthen security infrastructure and improve policing in the area.
The President was joined at the ceremony by the Konor of Manya Krobo and President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, Nene Sakite II, along with other traditional leaders, security officials and residents.
The newly commissioned facility is expected to enhance the operational capacity of the Ghana Police Service within the municipality and surrounding communities, improving response times and overall law enforcement effectiveness.
Below are photos of the new facility and the commissioning ceremony;
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