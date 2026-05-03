Promasidor Ghana mourns sales lead killed in Koforidua-Tafo highway crash

Promasidor Ghana Limited has announced the death of its Southern Sector Sales Lead, Patrick Osei Oware, following a tragic road crash at Suhyin on the Koforidua-Tafo Highway.

In a statement issued on May 3, signed by Paa Kwesi Forson, Corporate Communications and Public Relations Lead at Promasidor Ghana, he said management received the news “with profound shock and sorrow.”

Promasidor described the loss of its colleague as deeply painful and extended condolences to his family and loved ones.

“The loss of our colleague is a painful one. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones,” the statement said.

The company also appealed to the public to exercise restraint in sharing images and videos from the crash.

“We respectfully appeal to the public to exercise restraints in sharing images and videos from the horrific accident.”

It urged the public to respect the family's privacy during this difficult period.

“As we mourn our beloved friend, we also urge the public to respect the privacy of the families of our departed colleague.”

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