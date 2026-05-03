Promasidor Ghana mourns sales lead killed in Koforidua-Tafo highway crash

Audio By Carbonatix
Promasidor Ghana Limited has announced the death of its Southern Sector Sales Lead, Patrick Osei Oware, following a tragic road crash at Suhyin on the Koforidua-Tafo Highway.
In a statement issued on May 3, signed by Paa Kwesi Forson, Corporate Communications and Public Relations Lead at Promasidor Ghana, he said management received the news “with profound shock and sorrow.”
Promasidor described the loss of its colleague as deeply painful and extended condolences to his family and loved ones.
“The loss of our colleague is a painful one. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones,” the statement said.
The company also appealed to the public to exercise restraint in sharing images and videos from the crash.
“We respectfully appeal to the public to exercise restraints in sharing images and videos from the horrific accident.”
It urged the public to respect the family's privacy during this difficult period.
“As we mourn our beloved friend, we also urge the public to respect the privacy of the families of our departed colleague.”
Latest Stories
-
Abdul Rasheed Saminu slams Ghana Sports Ministry over travel arrangements after World Relays success
19 minutes
-
It will be a beautiful story if Wendy Shay wins TGMA Artiste of the Year – Reggie Rockstone
20 minutes
-
NAIMOS bust galamsey syndicate at Ntabanu and Nyameadom, 7 arrested
24 minutes
-
NAIMOS, Blue Water Guards arrest 8, seize excavators in night raid at Mpatasie and Odaho
24 minutes
-
How Stephen Appiah’s words kept Kyereh going through three-year injury struggle
29 minutes
-
Damang Gold Mine: A product of continuity in Government for national development
49 minutes
-
‘We know how to do it now’ – Azamati hails Ghana’s 4th straight World Championships qualification
55 minutes
-
Alex Ferguson taken to hospital as precaution before Man Utd v Liverpool
1 hour
-
Joseph Paul Amoah hails Ghana relay team after historic World Championships qualification
1 hour
-
Promasidor Ghana mourns sales lead killed in Koforidua-Tafo highway crash
1 hour
-
Promasidor Ghana marketing manager killed in Koforidua highway crash
1 hour
-
Ghana moves up global press freedom rankings as GJA marks World Press Freedom Day
2 hours
-
Ghana’s 4x100m relay team makes history with fourth straight World Championships qualification
2 hours
-
Method in Madness – Blaqq Qouphy
3 hours
-
Photos: Odumase Krobo Divisional Police HQ commissioned
3 hours