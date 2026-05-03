Ghana moves up global press freedom rankings as GJA marks World Press Freedom Day

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has hailed Ghana’s improved standing on the global press freedom landscape as the country joins the international community to commemorate World Press Freedom Day.

In a statement issued on Sunday, May 3, the Association described this year’s theme, “Shaping a Future at Peace,” as a timely call to reaffirm freedom of expression not only as a fundamental democratic principle but also as a strategic instrument for building resilient and inclusive societies.

The GJA commended journalists, editors, media owners, regulators, civil society organisations and citizens for their sustained contribution to safeguarding press freedom, often under challenging conditions. It noted that their collective resolve continues to underpin accountability, truth-telling and national cohesion.

Central to the Association’s message was Ghana’s notable progress on the World Press Freedom Index, published by Reporters Without Borders. Ghana climbed from 52nd to 39th position globally, and now ranks 4th in Africa — an achievement the GJA said reflects measurable improvements across key performance indicators.

“This significant progress underscores the impact of sustained advocacy and constructive engagement by the GJA and its partners in promoting media freedom,” the statement said.

The Association further acknowledged the role of government, civil society and international partners in fostering a more enabling environment for journalism. It also singled out President John Dramani Mahama, a member of the GJA, for his personal commitment to advancing the country’s press freedom credentials.

However, the GJA cautioned against complacency, stressing that critical challenges remain. These include concerns over journalist safety, the sustainability of media institutions and the need for regulatory reforms.

It called on authorities, particularly the Ghana Police Service, to ensure swift, transparent and thorough investigations into attacks on journalists, with perpetrators held accountable to curb impunity.

The Association also urged a review of provisions within the Electronic Communications Act, 2008, which it said are often used to intimidate media practitioners. According to the GJA, such reforms are essential to strengthening public trust and further improving Ghana’s global standing.

Reaffirming its mandate, GJA President Albert Dwumfour pledged continued advocacy in defence of press freedom and professional journalism.

“We will continue to speak truth to power, challenge injustices and hold duty-bearers accountable without fear or favour,” he stated.

As part of the commemoration, the GJA announced plans to host a national event later this month to honour individuals and institutions that have contributed significantly to media development and democratic accountability.

Meanwhile, Mr Dwumfour is leading a delegation to Paris to participate in the International Federation of Journalists Centenary Congress, organised by the International Federation of Journalists, from May 4 to 7.

The Congress is expected to bring together more than 300 journalists’ unions and associations worldwide to deliberate on the future of the profession, including issues such as artificial intelligence, safety, gender equality, surveillance and youth participation.

The GJA concluded by urging all stakeholders to remain resolute in promoting press freedom and safeguarding the media as a cornerstone of democratic governance.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.