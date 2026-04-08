GJA Ashanti applauds Asantehene for securing land for new press centre

The Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has commended the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his timely intervention in securing land for the construction of a new Press Centre in the region.

The development came to light when the Association’s newly elected executives paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace during the Awukudae Festival to express their gratitude and seek his continued support.

Ashanti Regional GJA Chairman, Kofi Adu Domfeh, explained that the visit was largely to appreciate Otumfuo’s decisive role after the Association lost its previous parcel of land intended for the project.

He revealed that a two-storey structure under construction on the site had been demolished under unclear circumstances, prompting further inquiries.

“We consulted the Lands Commission, and we were informed that the issue had come to Otumfuo, who was not happy about it. He instructed that a new space should be allocated to journalists in the Ashanti Region,” he said.

He described the intervention as crucial, noting that the acquisition of a new site would provide journalists in the region with a permanent base to coordinate their activities and strengthen their work.

“The most important aspect of this visit is to appreciate the gesture of the king in making sure that journalists in the region have a space we can call our own to run our affairs,” he added.

The delegation also used the occasion to formally introduce the new executives to the Asantehene and seek his blessings for a successful tenure, emphasising the need for his continued guidance and support.

They further expressed appreciation for Otumfuo’s role in hosting the 29th GJA Awards in Kumasi, describing the event as historic and instrumental in enhancing the image of journalism in Ghana.

Veteran broadcaster, Dr Kwame Adinkra, who accompanied the delegation, noted that the new development could help address perceptions that the Association is overly centred in Accra.

“Most often, it looks like GJA exists only in Accra, but now that Otumfuo has promised us land, having our own office here will go a long way to strengthen the Association in the region,” he said.

Mr Domfeh also appealed to corporate institutions and individuals to support the construction of the Press Centre, revealing that Fidelity Bank has already contributed GH₵50,000 towards the project.

“As we start the journey of rebuilding the Association, the press centre is on our heart. We will need support… and we are hoping others will come on board,” he urged.

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