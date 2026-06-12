Italy commits to Ghana’s development with a strong showcase at WAMPEX 2026

Italy has expressed its commitment to Ghana’s development agenda with the unveiling of its national pavilion at the just-ended West African Mining & Power Expo (WAMPEX), underscoring Italy’s deepening partnership with Ghana in support of its sustainable development goals in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors.

Italy’s participation aligns closely with Ghana’s ambitions to harness its natural resources responsibly while driving economic growth, job creation, technology transfer, and environmental sustainability. It also complements Italy’s broader Mattei Plan for Africa, which emphasizes equitable partnerships in energy, infrastructure, and human capital development.

By facilitating technology transfer and investments, Italy aims to support Ghana in achieving its economic diversification and sustainable growth targets while creating mutual benefits for both nations. Italy has a long history of contributing to Ghana’s infrastructure and energy landscape, including landmark projects like the Akosombo Dam and ongoing collaborations with companies such as Eni in the oil and gas sector.

The strong presence at WAMPEX builds on this foundation, positioning Italian expertise as a key enabler for Ghana’s transition toward more efficient and greener mining and power operations.

The Italian Ambassador to Ghana, Laura Ranalli, who spoke at the opening of the Italian Pavilion at WAMPEX, said the expo “Offers valuable opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations between Ghana and Italy while building new business connections across the subregion.”

She also noted that Italy is interested in expanding cooperation in key sectors, including mining, energy, technology, and infrastructure and expressed the hope that Ghana-Italy bilateral trade volume, which currently stands at around Euros 700 million, can increase further.

Luigi Puca, Director of the Italian Trade Agency in Accra, highlighted the significance of the first-ever Italian National Pavilion and reiterated his outfit’s commitment to attracting more Italian businesses to Ghana whilst creating partnerships with local companies.

“What we try to do is provide a broad range of technologies that can be applied in mining and energy, with a focus on sustainability, and we have a lot of capacity in the fields of clean energy”, he said.

Participating Italian companies included Metalgalante (CARMIX), a leading manufacturer of small mobile off-road batching plants; Diefenbach, a company that specialises in filter presses and thickeners for industries including mining, chemicals, food, and battery recycling; and Horus, an engineering company offering integrated engineering, development, and advisory services for renewable energy plants.

Others included Davi-Promau, which manufactures plate rolling machines for the fabrication of large, custom-shaped plates used in heavy equipment, such as bulldozers, excavators, and dump trucks; and Bedeschi, a company which provides tailor-made solutions across the entire bulk handling process, including crushing units, stackers and reclaimers, combined bucket wheels, shiploaders/unloaders, train loaders/unloaders, conveying systems, and trans-shipment.

WAMPEX 2026, held between June 3-5 at the La Palm Beach Hotel in Accra, attracted over 6,000 mining professionals, more than 250 exhibitors from over 25 countries, and key policymakers. It served as a vital platform for networking and deal-making in a sector projected to grow significantly in West Africa.

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