Morocco urges investigation after arrested national dies in Bologna

Morocco's foreign ministry said it was concerned ​by the death of a ‌national during a police arrest in Bologna, Italy, and urged ​a "thorough investigation".

Moroccan-born Abderrahim Fakir ​died on Sunday after police ⁠were called to the ​Pilastro neighbourhood on the outskirts ​of the northern Italian city to deal with a man who was ​behaving aggressively and damaging ​a vehicle.

The Moroccan ministry called on Tuesday ‌night ⁠for the necessary explanations regarding the death to be provided and for responsibility to ​be established.

The ​death ⁠triggered anti-police protests in Bologna on Monday that ​left dozens of officers ​injured.

Italian ⁠Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for a full investigation into ⁠the ​death and also ​condemned the subsequent clashes with police.

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