Ghana’s policy leadership on sustainable supply chains takes centre stage at global summit

When the ISEAL Global Sustainability Symposium gathered in Accra on Tuesday, Ghana's domestic policy journey was woven throughout the conversation.

The country's experience in strengthening traceability, improving forest governance and advancing sustainable cocoa production featured prominently across keynote addresses, panels and workshops.

Ghana's role in global supply chains made it a fitting setting for these discussions. With a strong export footprint in minerals and metals, tropical forest-based commodities and fisheries, the country sits at the centre of the very supply chain pressures the Symposium was designed to address.

Its policy leadership in pursuing more sustainable development through the use of both international and national standards drew direct attention from participants across the day.

The programme included keynote addresses that framed the discussion on resilience from complementary perspectives. Dr Francis Baah, Deputy Chief Executive for Agronomy and Quality Control at COCOBOD, focused his address on aligning policy and practice to strengthen cocoa systems.

His address complemented that of Juliana Asiedu, a certified Ghanaian cocoa producer and financial secretary of the Offinso Fine Flavour Cocoa Cooperative, who spoke to resilience from the farmer and community level.

Together the two Ghanaian voices anchored the day's discussions in local reality, connecting international conversations about standards, regulation and market access to the practical experience of Ghana's cocoa sector and the producers at its heart.

"Standards and certification schemes play a critical role. As market-based tools, they define good practices and create a common language shaped by farmers, companies, NGOs and governments. One that influences policy and corporate commitments worldwide. They are already embedded in global markets and are well placed to drive socio-economic benefits for producers." Janine Walz, Deputy Head of Mission / Head of Cooperation, Embassy of Switzerland to Ghana, Benin and Togo

Workshops during the Symposium examined how sustainability standards can drive market transformation, improve community-based forest governance, and advance sustainable consumption and value addition across African markets. These themes were directly connected to Ghana's own policy experience and provided a platform for the country's institutional progress to inform the wider international conversation.

The Symposium concluded with recognition that resilience cannot be achieved by any single actor but requires coordinated action between governments, businesses, producers and sustainability systems. For Ghana, hosting the event was an opportunity to demonstrate that producer-country leadership is not just possible but essential to that coordination.

ABOUT ISEAL ISEAL supports ambitious sustainability systems and their partners to tackle the world's most pressing challengesWith a focus on credible practices, it advances scalable and effective solutions that make a lasting impactFind out more at isealalliance.orgExplore evidence on the impacts of sustainability systems at evidensia.eco

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