GJA President represents Ghana at IFJ Centenary Congress in Paris

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour

The 2026 Centenary Congress of the International Federation of Journalists held in Paris brought together hundreds of journalists, media executives, trade union leaders, and press freedom advocates from across the world to commemorate 100 years of global solidarity in journalism and media unionism.

The historic congress served as a platform for critical discussions on the future of journalism and the evolving challenges confronting the media industry globally.

Key issues deliberated upon included journalist safety, press freedom, artificial intelligence in journalism, gender equality in media spaces, youth participation in the profession, and the sustainability of media organisations.

Representing Ghana and the wider West African media fraternity at the global gathering was Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association and a Steering Committee Member of the Federation of African Journalists.

His participation at the centenary congress underscored Ghana’s growing influence within the international journalism community and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the promotion of press freedom, ethical journalism, and the welfare of media professionals across Africa.

The congress also provided an opportunity for delegates to strengthen international cooperation and renew commitments towards defending media freedom and protecting journalists in increasingly challenging environments worldwide.

Participants further explored strategies to ensure the survival and independence of journalism in the digital era while promoting responsible and inclusive media practices.

The event marked a significant milestone in the history of global journalism, celebrating a century of advocacy for journalists’ rights, freedom of expression, and solidarity among media practitioners worldwide.

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