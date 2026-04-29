GJA heads to Supreme Court over alleged misuse of Electronic Communications Act against journalists

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) says it will head to the Supreme Court to challenge what it describes as the growing abuse of the Electronic Communications Act by security agencies to target journalists.

The move follows increasing concerns within the media fraternity over arrests and intimidation of journalists under provisions of the law, particularly relating to “false communication” offences.

Speaking during a media encounter between journalists and personnel from National Security, the GJA President, Albert Dwumfour, argued that the trend amounts to a form of censorship that undermines press freedom and constitutional protections.

According to him, the use of the law by security agencies effectively converts civil defamation issues into criminal cases, a situation he described as dangerous for Ghana’s democracy.

“This is a backdoor restriction on press freedom, shifting matters that belong in civil courts into police cells,” he said.

The Association maintains that the Electronic Communications Act was not intended to be used against journalists in the course of their work. It argues that provisions such as Section 76 are being misapplied to harass reporters, particularly in cases involving alleged false publications.

Mr. Dwumfour further noted that Ghana abolished criminal libel to promote media freedom, and warned that the current trend risks reversing those gains.

“After the repeal of criminal libel, defamation became a civil matter. This law was never meant to be used as a tool to hunt journalists,” he stressed.

The GJA is seeking a judicial interpretation from the Supreme Court on whether the law can be applied in its current manner against journalists, a ruling that could have far-reaching implications for media practice and press freedom in Ghana.

The Association also warned that continued arrests under the law could create a chilling effect on journalism, discouraging investigative reporting and critical scrutiny of public institutions.

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