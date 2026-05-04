GJA-Central urges journalists to uphold sacrifice, accountability amid press freedom threats 

The Central Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA-Central) has urged journalists in the region to uphold integrity, sacrifice, accountability, and safety in the discharge of their professional duties.

The association said these values were essential for responsible journalism and the sustenance of democratic development.

The Central Regional Chairman of the GJA, Kingsley Nana Buadu, made the call in a statement to mark World Press Freedom Day, observed annually on May 3.

He said journalists must remain steadfast in promoting truth, professionalism, and public accountability, despite the threats and pressures confronting the media.

Mr Buadu noted that press freedom remained the cornerstone of Ghana’s democracy and development, as it guaranteed citizens’ access to information, strengthened transparency, and helped expose wrongdoing.

He said that without a free, ethical, and fearless media, accountability suffers, and the public is denied the voice it deserves.

He commended journalists, editors, producers, and other media practitioners in the region for their resilience and commitment to truth, even under difficult and risky conditions.

Mr Buadu further urged journalists to work diligently, verify facts thoroughly, and protect the public’s right to know

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