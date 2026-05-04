Audio By Carbonatix
The Central Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA-Central) has urged journalists in the region to uphold integrity, sacrifice, accountability, and safety in the discharge of their professional duties.
The association said these values were essential for responsible journalism and the sustenance of democratic development.
The Central Regional Chairman of the GJA, Kingsley Nana Buadu, made the call in a statement to mark World Press Freedom Day, observed annually on May 3.
He said journalists must remain steadfast in promoting truth, professionalism, and public accountability, despite the threats and pressures confronting the media.
Mr Buadu noted that press freedom remained the cornerstone of Ghana’s democracy and development, as it guaranteed citizens’ access to information, strengthened transparency, and helped expose wrongdoing.
He said that without a free, ethical, and fearless media, accountability suffers, and the public is denied the voice it deserves.
He commended journalists, editors, producers, and other media practitioners in the region for their resilience and commitment to truth, even under difficult and risky conditions.
Mr Buadu further urged journalists to work diligently, verify facts thoroughly, and protect the public’s right to know
Latest Stories
-
Ghana’s Appointment Addiction: Why the State cannot function when everything depends on who won the election
18 minutes
-
GJA-Central urges journalists to uphold sacrifice, accountability amid press freedom threats
26 minutes
-
Fisheries Minister calls for data upgrade to boost fisheries economy
30 minutes
-
Condom use remains key to HIV prevention in Ghana – AIDS Commission
42 minutes
-
OMJ Foundation boosts BECE prospects in Akuapem South with transformative intervention project
55 minutes
-
Central banking: Safeguarding Ghana – not chasing profit
58 minutes
-
Silent Strategist: IGP Yohuno’s performance comes as no surprise
1 hour
-
Trump says US to ‘guide’ stranded ships through Strait of Hormuz
1 hour
-
Nigeria plans to repatriate nationals willing to leave South Africa after attacks
1 hour
-
Samsung family pays off record $8bn inheritance tax bill
1 hour
-
Afenyo-Markin urges BECE candidates to avoid examination malpractice
1 hour
-
We don’t earn anything representing Ghana – Saminu fires back
1 hour
-
New alliances shakes up Nigerian political landscape
1 hour
-
Ghana’s 2026 press freedom ranking positive but not impressive – MRi
1 hour
-
The group of X platform content creators has no political affiliation – BoG clarifies
1 hour