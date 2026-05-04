Condom use remains key to HIV prevention in Ghana – AIDS Commission

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The Ghana AIDS Commission has said that condom use remains a central part of the country’s HIV prevention strategy, describing it as a low-cost and effective tool for reducing infection and preventing unintended pregnancies.

In a public statement, the Commission said condoms play a critical role in protecting individuals and communities from HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

It described condoms as an essential preventive measure, noting their importance in sexual health protection.

“Condoms are a foundational, low-cost harm reduction tool, providing a highly effective barrier against HIV, STIs and unintended pregnancies,” the Commission said.

It added that condoms empower individuals to take control of their sexual health by reducing risks during sexual activity.

“They empower individuals to manage their sexual health by minimising risks during sexual activity, serving as an essential, lifesaver-level protection,” it explained.

According to the Commission, condoms and lubricants are part of both national and global HIV prevention strategies and are used across different groups in society.

“Condoms and lubricants are part of the national and global HIV prevention strategy,” the statement noted.

It explained that these preventive tools are not limited to specific groups but are used by the general population, including vulnerable communities.

“They are used by all categories of people, including sex workers, men who have sex with men (MSM), other vulnerable communities and the general population,” it said, adding that female sex workers are among the highest users.

The Commission also rejected claims that condom distribution is restricted to key populations, describing such suggestions as false.

“It is not true that the Commission supplies condoms and lubricants to only members of key and vulnerable populations. They are distributed to all segments of the population, including the general public,” it stated.

It further explained that providing prevention tools to vulnerable groups is part of a recognised global health approach known as harm reduction.

“By providing condoms and lubricants to men who have sex with men (MSM) and other vulnerable communities, the Commission is protecting the nation’s healthcare system. This is a global standard public health strategy known as ‘Harm Reduction,” it said.

The Commission said that access to prevention tools should not be misinterpreted as encouraging certain behaviours.

“Providing access to prevention tools is not about promoting behaviour,” it clarified.

It called on the public to rely on evidence-based information and to help reduce stigma and misinformation surrounding HIV prevention efforts.

The Ghana AIDS Commission, which is responsible for coordinating Ghana’s response to HIV and AIDS, said informed public discussion is key to strengthening national prevention efforts.

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