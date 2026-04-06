Kwahu Easter festivities trigger condom shortages; Health teams boost awareness

Audio By Carbonatix
Health authorities have stepped up measures to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS during the ongoing Easter celebrations at Kwahu, as thousands of revellers continue to troop to the area.
The surge in attendance has led to increased demand for condoms, resulting in reported shortages in parts of Obomeng.
The situation has prompted urgent action from public health officials to ensure continued access and awareness.
Medical personnel have since heightened public education campaigns, urging individuals to prioritise safe practices throughout the festivities.
Revellers are being advised to carry condoms and include them in personal first aid kits, particularly for those who may be uncomfortable purchasing them openly.
Authorities say the interventions are aimed at reducing the risk of HIV transmission and other sexually transmitted infections during the period of heightened social interaction.
Health teams stationed across the town are also distributing free condoms and offering voluntary HIV testing services to support prevention efforts and encourage responsible behaviour.
Officials have further appealed to the public to take advantage of these services and exercise caution to ensure a safe and enjoyable Easter celebration.
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