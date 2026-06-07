One dead, two injured, three rescued after building collapse at North Industrial Area

One person has been confirmed dead following the collapse of a building at the North Industrial Area in Accra.

According to reports, three persons were rescued from the rubble of the collapsed structure, while two others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

Eyewitnesses at the scene identified the deceased as a male worker known in the area.

Emergency responders say rescue efforts are still ongoing as teams continue to comb through the debris in search of any additional survivors who may be trapped beneath the rubble.

The collapse occurred at about 4:25 a.m. on Sunday, June 7, prompting a large-scale emergency response involving personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces.

Firefighters from the Circle Fire Station and the GNFS Headquarters have been leading the search-and-rescue operation using specialised equipment, while heavy machinery is being deployed to remove concrete slabs and twisted metal obstructing access to those still trapped.

Heavy-duty equipment, including excavators, has been deployed to assist in clearing debris and speeding up rescue operations.

Authorities are yet to officially confirm the cause of the collapse, as investigations are expected to follow after rescue efforts are concluded.

Rescue teams remain on site as efforts continue to ensure that no one is left under the rubble.

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