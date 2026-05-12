Ho West District inaugurates HIV/AIDS committee  

The Ho West District Assembly has inaugurated a nine-member District HIV/AIDS Committee under the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) to coordinate and strengthen efforts at combating HIV/AIDS within the district.

The committee is chaired by Mr Profer Francis Dusey, the District Chief Executive (DCE) and comprises representatives from the health, education, religious, traditional and civil society sectors.

Other members include the District Director of Health Services, the District Director of Education, a representative of the Network of Associations of Persons Living with HIV, a representative of a Civil Society Organisation working on HIV/AIDS and representatives from Christian and Muslim groups, as well as the Traditional Council.

The District HIV/AIDS Focal Person will serve as Secretary to the committee.

The committee is expected to spearhead advocacy, education, prevention and support programmes aimed at reducing the spread of HIV/AIDS and addressing related public health concerns in the district.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, on May 8, 2026, Mr Dusey stressed the need for collective action in the fight against HIV/AIDS, describing the disease as a continuing public health concern despite progress made in awareness creation, testing, counselling, treatment and support services.

“HIV/AIDS remains a major challenge, and we must continue to work together to protect lives and reduce new infections within our communities,” he stated.

He urged members of the committee to intensify public education, promote voluntary testing, combat stigma and discrimination, and support persons living with HIV/AIDS with dignity and compassion.

The DCE further called on members to work with dedication, teamwork, confidentiality and commitment to improve public health outcomes, particularly among the youth and vulnerable populations.

Madam Mary Naa Asheley Anyomi, Volta Regional Technical Officer of the Ghana AIDS Commission, gave an overview of the HIV/AIDS situation in the country, region, and districts.

She noted that although significant progress had been made, there was still a need for sustained public education and stronger community involvement to eliminate stigma and discrimination against persons living with HIV/AIDS.

Madam Asheley explained that the committee would develop and implement strategies to strengthen awareness creation, voluntary testing, counselling and access to support services across the district.

She encouraged members to collaborate closely with health institutions, schools, religious organisations, traditional authorities and community-based groups to ensure effective implementation of HIV/AIDS interventions.

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