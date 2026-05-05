Voluntary HIV testing urged in Kadjebi 

Mark Ati, the Kadjebi District HIV Focal Person, has urged residents to undergo voluntary HIV and AIDS testing to determine their status.

He noted that the disease remains a global concern, with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) committed to eliminating it by 2030.

“The canker is with us, so we need a concerted effort to eliminate it,” he said.

Mr Ati made the call during a voluntary HIV/AIDS screening, testing, and sensitisation programme held in Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He explained that the GHS is implementing the 95-95-95 policy, which aims to ensure that 95 per cent of the population know their HIV status, 95 per cent of people living with HIV are placed on antiretroviral (ARV) treatment, and 95 per cent of those on treatment achieve viral suppression.

Mr Ati, who is also the District Public Health Nurse, advised residents to avoid unprotected sex, practise abstinence where possible, and urged married couples to remain faithful to help prevent the spread of the disease.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.