Stuck contraceptives risk HIV surge – Ghana HIV/AIDS Network President warns

Audio By Carbonatix
The President of the Ghana HIV/AIDS Network, Ernest Amoabeng Ortsin, has warned that delays in clearing essential contraceptives at the ports could lead to a surge in HIV infections if urgent action is not taken.
His comments follow revelations that three containers of contraceptives and related medical supplies donated to Ghana by the United Nations Population Fund remain stuck at the Tema Port nearly two years after their arrival.
The consignments, valued at $1.6 million, include condoms, pills, and other essential family planning commodities, which stakeholders say are already in short supply in parts of the country.
Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Wednesday, Mr. Ortsin described the situation as “unacceptable,” stressing that the continued delay poses a serious threat to public health.
“Condoms are not only for family planning; they are a critical tool in preventing sexually transmitted infections, especially HIV. If these commodities remain at the ports, we may soon face shortages, and that could result in a rise in HIV and AIDS cases,” he said.
He recalled a similar incident two years ago involving supplies from the Global Fund, which required sustained advocacy before their eventual release. According to him, it is worrying that lessons from that experience have not been applied.
Health advocates and civil society organisations are now calling on the government to expedite the clearance process to prevent a public health crisis.
They warn that any disruption in the supply of contraceptives could reverse gains made in HIV prevention and reproductive health across the country.
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