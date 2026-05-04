Ghana’s future rests in your hands – Minority caucus to BECE candidates

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minority Caucus Committee on Education in Parliament has delivered a message of encouragement to candidates sitting this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
The NPP group described the papers as a defining national moment for thousands of young Ghanaians.
In a goodwill message, the Parliament of Ghana committee congratulated candidates across the country and urged them to face the examinations with confidence after years of preparation and sacrifice.
“As the Minority Caucus Committee on Education of Parliament, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and very best wishes to all Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates nationwide.”
The caucus said candidates had earned the moment through hard work, discipline and perseverance.
“You have journeyed through years of rigorous study, late-night revisions and unwavering determination to reach this defining milestone.
"Today, we celebrate your resilience and urge you to approach each paper with the same spirit that has carried you this far.”
The message also recognised the role of parents, teachers and guardians who have supported candidates through the years.
“We recognise the sacrifices made by your parents, teachers and guardians who have supported you tirelessly. Remember, success in these exams is not just a personal victory but a victory for our nation.”
More than 620,000 candidates across Ghana are expected to sit the 2026 BECE, one of the country’s most important national examinations.
The week-long exercise remains the main gateway to placement into senior high schools.
The caucus said candidates have much to look forward to after the examination, pointing to opportunities under the Free SHS and Free TVET policies.
“The Free SHS and Free TVET await you all. This transformative policy opens the doors to quality Senior High education, empowering you to chase your dreams and contribute to Ghana’s progress.”
It urged candidates to remain focused and disciplined throughout the examination period.
“Stay prayerful, manage your time wisely and let your preparations shine through.”
The Minority Caucus said it stands firmly behind candidates across the country as they begin the crucial academic test.
“The entire Minority Caucus stands with you. Go forth and excel because Ghana’s future rests in capable hands like yours.”
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