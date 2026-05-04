Auto Bridge Ghana enters market to simplify vehicle importation and sales

Auto Bridge Ghana, a vehicle sourcing and importation company, has officially entered the Ghanaian automotive market with a mission to make it easier for individuals and car dealers to access quality vehicles from the United States.

The company specialises in sourcing vehicles directly from major U.S. auto auctions and dealerships, providing a seamless process that covers bidding, purchasing, shipping, and delivery to Ghana.

According to the company, its entry into the market is aimed at helping bridge the gap between the USA vehicle markets and Ghanaian buyers by delivering reliable, transparent, and professional vehicle import services.

Auto Bridge Ghana is also creating significant value for local car dealers. By working with the company, dealers gain access to a vast selection of vehicles, enabling them to save thousands of dollars on sourcing costs while expanding their service offerings.

This allows them to better serve their clients by helping them find virtually any vehicle they desire at an affordable price.

In addition to assisting clients with importing vehicles, Auto Bridge Ghana also imports its own fleet for local sale. The company operates a large vehicle yard in Ghana where customers can purchase already-imported cars at competitive prices.

Management says the company’s long-term goal is to become a trusted partner for car dealers, businesses, and individuals seeking safe and reliable access to international vehicle markets.

Auto Bridge Ghana noted that its operations are driven by a vision to build trust in the vehicle importation space by offering quality vehicles, efficient logistics, and professional customer service.

The company believes that with the right systems and partnerships, vehicle importation can be simpler, faster, and more accessible for the Ghanaian market.

The company currently operates from its Administrative Head Office located on Boundary Road, East Legon (near Melcom), Accra. It also has an office and a large vehicle yard located near Nestlé Ghana in Tema.

To do business with Auto Bridge Ghana, kindly contact them via: Tel: +233 59 430 1884 / +233 55 189 3587 / +233 59 430 3194, Website: www.autobridgeghana.com, Email: cservice@autobridgeghana.com

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