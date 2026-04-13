Opinion

Daily Insight for CEOs: Driving performance through clear accountability

Source: Ernest De-Graft Egyir.  
  13 April 2026 4:07pm
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Execution improves when responsibility is clearly defined. Organisations accelerate results when teams understand ownership expectations and performance responsibilities.

“Accountability transforms intentions into measurable performance.” — Ernest De-Graft Egyir

Key Strategies:
1. Define ownership at every level
Ensure each initiative has a clearly assigned leader responsible for delivering outcomes.


2. Link roles directly to strategy
Translate strategic priorities into departmental and individual responsibilities.


3. Set measurable expectations
Establish performance indicators that make progress visible and trackable.


4. Create reporting discipline
Use structured progress updates to maintain execution transparency.


5. Encourage a peer responsibility culture
Promote team accountability beyond hierarchical supervision.

“Clarity of ownership accelerates organisational momentum.” — Ernest De-Graft Egyir

CEO Leadership Actions.

  • Review ownership gaps in strategic initiatives
  • Clarify expectations with leadership teams
  • Monitor execution progress consistently

Actionable Tip.

Identify one strategic priority lacking clear ownership and assign responsibility immediately.

Why This Matters

Clear accountability reduces delays, improves coordination, and strengthens execution confidence.

By: Ernest De-Graft Egyir
Founding CEO, Chief Executives Network Ghana; CEO Advisor and Thought Leader; Convener of the Ghana CEO Summit; Member of Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee; Author of Daily Insight for CEOs.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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