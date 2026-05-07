Health | National

Dr Joshua Zaato says “No Bed Syndrome” is becoming an excuse for health system failures

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  7 May 2026 10:15am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A political scientist at the University of Ghana Dr Joshua Zaato, has criticised the increasing use of the term “No Bed Syndrome” in Ghana’s healthcare sector, describing it as a convenient excuse being used by policymakers and health professionals to avoid responsibility for failures within the system.

Speaking on  JoyNews’ AM Show on 7th May, Dr Zaato said the phrase “No Bed Syndrome” has gradually evolved from describing a genuine emergency healthcare crisis into what he called a blanket explanation for incompetence and inefficiency.

“This ‘No Bed Syndrome’ has now become a one-size-fits-all description of all the incompetence and weaknesses in our public health sector,” he stated.

According to him, the term is now frequently invoked whenever mistakes occur, allowing public officials and healthcare professionals to escape scrutiny and accountability.

“If you are a policymaker and you get it wrong, your easiest ticket out of it is to say ‘No Bed Syndrome’. If you are a professional and you get it wrong, the easiest way to get out of it is to say the same thing,” he argued.

Dr Zaato maintained that the phrase has become “a catchphrase and a master key” used to shield individuals from taking responsibility for lapses in healthcare delivery.

“Everybody is exploiting that phrase, ‘No bed, no bed, no bed’ to avoid being held accountable professionally or to avoid answerability,” he stressed.

He also questioned the credibility of investigative committees that fail to directly engage healthcare professionals who were present at the scene of incidents under review.

“If you set up a committee to investigate professional conduct involving a human life and you do not see it necessary to speak to the men and women who were supposed to have handled the situation at the scene, then that committee did a shoddy job,” he said.

Dr Zaato insisted that transparency and fairness remain essential in ensuring public confidence in such investigations.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group