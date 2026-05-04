Ghana’s 2026 press freedom ranking positive but not impressive – MRi

Ghana’s standing on the 2026 World Press Freedom Index has improved, but the gains fall short of expectations, according to the Media Research Institute (MRi).

In a statement to mark World Press Freedom Day, the non-profit organisation focused on media research, training, and advocacy in Ghana noted that Ghana moved up 13 places on the global index compiled by Reporters Without Borders, rising from 52nd position in 2025 to 39th in 2026.

The statement signed by Dr Daniel Nkrumah, Executive Director of MRi, further noted that the country also improved its position on the African ranking to sixth place, acknowledging the progress and commended stakeholders for efforts that contributed to the improvement.

However, it cautioned that the performance should not be overstated, describing it as “positive but not impressive” when measured against Ghana’s historical reputation and potential.

“Taking 13 steps forward is good, but beyond the numeric progression, Ghana’s strides towards the desired threshold are not impressive,” the statement said.

According to the institute, Ghana’s score improved from 67.13 in 2025 to 72.20 in 2026—an increase of 5.07 points.

MRi argued that while the positional jump was notable, the score improvement remained modest and highlighted uneven performance across key indicators.

Using the global ranking as a benchmark, the institute noted that Ghana performed relatively better in the political and legal indicators, ranking 29th in both categories.

However, performance lagged in other areas, including economic (50th), social (49th), and security (60th) indicators.

“This shows that although Ghana has made some positive strides, the improvement is not comprehensive,” the statement indicated.

MRi stressed that Ghana must not become complacent, warning that the country still faces press freedom challenges.

“The battle has not ended, and Ghana is not yet free from press freedom concerns,” it stated, urging stakeholders to consolidate the gains made and work towards stronger protections for media freedom.

The institute also cautioned against actions that could undermine press freedom, particularly the misuse of legal frameworks.

It specifically urged government authorities to avoid what it described as the “weaponisation of the law” to restrict journalistic work.

MRi welcomed the theme for this year’s World Press Freedom Day—“Shaping a Future of Peace”—noting its relevance in a global context marked by conflict and instability.

It said responsible journalism and media advocacy could play a critical role in promoting dialogue, accountability, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

The institute commended Ghanaian journalists and media practitioners for their contributions to national development, democracy, and public education.

It acknowledged their continued efforts and sacrifices in informing the public and upholding democratic values.

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