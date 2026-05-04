We don’t earn anything representing Ghana – Saminu fires back

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana's national 100m record-holder, Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, has fired back at critics, revealing that the athletes earn nothing from competing for the country at championships.
Saminu, who was part of Ghana's 4x100m relay team that secured automatic qualification for the 2027 World Athletics Championships, has been under the spotlight for calling out authorities for the way the athletes were treated prior to competing in Botswana.
The team registered their displeasure at the treatment meted out to them for the World Relays in Gaborone.
While the discussion continues to grow, Saminu has lashed out at critics for looking down on their efforts for the country.
"We don't earn anything representing Ghana, and I never missed my flight," he wrote on X in a post that was later deleted.
"My flight change is a big lie. I'm not a latecomer. The same thing has been going on for decades."
Saminu is among the athletes who are expected to represent Ghana for the upcoming Africa Seniors Athletics Championships in Accra starting May 12.
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