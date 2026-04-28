2026 African Athletics Championships: Sports Ministry, Ghana Athletics announce Hoshii International as major sponsor

Hoshii International have been unveiled as a major sponsor for the upcoming 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships.

The unveiling was done at the conference room of the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, with the minister, Kofi Adams, announcing the sponsorship deal.

According to him, the sponsorship comes as a way of developing the athletic sport in the country.

"As we approach Accra 2026, we are happy to announce a strong partner that has come in at this level to support the championships," he said.

"Supporting sports is a good cause, and the government appreciates it. Beyond recognition, such sponsorships are tax-deductible, meaning companies also benefit while contributing to national development."

President of Ghana Athletics, Bawa Fuseini, welcomed the move, describing it as historic.

"This is the first time we are seeing a single sponsor come in at this magnitude for athletics in Ghana. It is very significant for us," he added.

"In the past, sponsorship has come in bits and pieces, but this is one big commitment that goes beyond just the African Championships. That continuity is what makes it very critical for us."

The Marketing Manager of Hoshii International also stated that their flagship X1 Energy Drink is certified and safe for athletes, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to health, performance, and excellence.

They will be the exclusive people to provide energy drinks to the athletes during the games, which is scheduled to commence from May 12.

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