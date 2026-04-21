Amoah, Saminu, Azamati headline Ghana squad for World Relays

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana Athletics has named a five-man squad to represent the country at the upcoming World Athletics Relays scheduled to take place next month in Gaborone.
The team will be led by experienced sprinters Benjamin Azamati and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, alongside Joseph Paul Amoah, Isaac Botsio and Ibrahim Fuseini.
The prestigious relay competition will feature more than 700 athletes from about 40 nations and serves as a crucial qualifying event for the 2027 World Athletics Championships and the 2026 World Ultimate Championships.
Ghana heads into the competition with confidence after an impressive showing at the last edition of the World Championships, where the men’s relay team set a new national record and finished fourth, narrowly missing out on a podium finish.
The upcoming meet in Botswana offers another opportunity for the West African nation to strengthen its relay credentials on the global stage.
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