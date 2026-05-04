World Relays 2026: Saminu clarifies remarks on Ghana 4x100m team preparation

Representatives of Ghanaian sprinter Abdul Rasheed Saminu have moved to address concerns surrounding his recent comments on the national 4x100m team’s preparation for the upcoming World Relays in Gaborone, Botswana.

In a statement issued on his behalf, the athlete explained that his remarks were made out of a strong commitment to improving Ghana’s preparation processes for international athletics competitions and enhancing overall performance.

However, the statement noted that the comments were misinterpreted and taken out of context, leading to public concern. It added that the matter has since been addressed by the appropriate authorities.

The statement also acknowledged that the situation resulted in an unpleasant exchange with a member of the media, which triggered reactions that were not intended.

“In the spirit of unity and progress, the athlete has clarified his position to the relevant stakeholders, reaffirming that his intention is to contribute positively to the growth of a healthy and supportive sports environment,” part of the statement read.

Saminu’s representatives further urged stakeholders and the general public to continue supporting the sprinter as he prepares to represent Ghana on the international stage.

The athlete is also looking forward to competing on home soil for the first time, as he builds towards the upcoming African Athletics Championships.

They concluded by calling on Ghanaians to rally behind Saminu as he continues preparations for the major competitions ahead.

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