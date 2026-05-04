Soyalana Community Gala ignites football fever in Tolon

Audio By Carbonatix
The Tolon Constituency in Ghana’s Northern Region has been buzzing with excitement as the Soyalana Community Gala breathes new life into the area through football, unity, and economic activity.
The tournament, which brought together 16 communities, has spanned four months of intense competition and community engagement.
Organised by the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Habib Iddriss, the gala forms part of a broader vision to use sport as a tool for development.
Beyond entertainment, the initiative seeks to foster unity and camaraderie among the various communities while creating opportunities for talented young footballers to be discovered.
All matches have been played at the newly constructed Tolon Astroturf, a modern facility provided by the MP to support sports development in the area.
The venue has quickly become a hub of activity, drawing large crowds and serving as a symbol of progress and investment in grassroots football.
The semifinal matches, played over the weekend, attracted overwhelming attendance, with fans thronging the venue in their numbers to witness the thrilling encounters.
The atmosphere was electric, reflecting the deep passion for football within the constituency and the success of the tournament in capturing the imagination of the people.
Beyond the action on the pitch, the gala has also sparked a vibrant local economy. Vendors, water sellers, mobile money operators, and other small businesses have taken advantage of the large crowds, turning matchdays into thriving commercial opportunities.
The ripple effect has been significant, with many residents benefiting financially from the tournament’s popularity.
As anticipation builds toward the grand finale scheduled for Sunday, May 10, 2026, the impact of the Soyalana Community Gala is already clear.
From uniting communities to stimulating economic activity and showcasing football talent, the competition has become more than just a tournament—it has brought renewed energy and life to the Tolon Constituency.
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