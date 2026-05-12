Tolon Constituency: Tolon Team A wins Soyalana Gala tournament, takes home GHS 20,000

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Tolon Team A has been crowned winners of the Soyalana Gala Tournament held in Tolon in the Northern region by beating Nyankpala Team B 2 goals to nil.
The Soyalana Gala Tournament is an initiative of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Member of Parliament for the Tolon Constituency, Habib Iddrisu, to empower the people of the area through sporting activities, particularly football.
Tolon Team A received a cash prize of GHS 20,000, a trophy and medals. The first runners-up took GHS 15,000, a trophy and medals, while the third-placed team received GHS 10,000, a trophy and medals.
The top scorer of the finals received a brand-new motorbike and a plaque while best goalkeeper and the tournament’s best player were each also awarded a brand-new motorbike and a plaque.
The MP for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu expressed his excitement about the positive impact and opportunities the tournament has created for local youth, and urged constituents to give him their support to continue to bring development to the area.
The Chairman of the Northern Regional Football Association (NRFA), Alhaji Abu-Hassan Mahamadu, also known as Rhyzo, commended the MP for his contribution to football in the constituency.
He noted the abundance of talent in Tolon and called on the MP to provide office space in the constituency for the association to help sustain and nurture local players.
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