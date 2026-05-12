Tolon: Two players from Soyalana Gala Tournament selected for National U-20 team

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Tolon in the Northern Region, Habib Iddrisu, has announced that two players from the Soyalana Gala Tournament have been selected for the national Under-20 team.
“I have been told that two players from this tournament have been selected for the national Under-20 team, and that is one of the benefits of this tournament,” he said.
He added that Tamale Victory Stars, a Division Two club, have signed six players and arranged for four players to go for trials abroad.
The Tolon MP stated that all four coaches of the semi-finalist teams will be enrolled in the GFA License D coaching course.
“The coaches of Nyankpala A, Nyankpala B, Tolon A and Waribogu will be enrolled in the GFA License D course,” he said.
He urged the players who were identified by scouts during the tournament to continue giving their best and to make the Tolon constituency proud wherever they play.
Former Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu, who attended the Soyalana Gala Tournament, praised the Tolon MP for the initiative adding that the team will visit the constituency annually to identify talented players for the national teams.
The Soyalana Tournament is an initiative of the Member of Parliament for Tolon to promote sporting activities in his constituency as well as unearth talents for the nation.
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