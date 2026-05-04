At least 130 Nigerians seek repatriation from South Africa after protests, Abuja says

At least 130 Nigerian citizens in South Africa have asked ​to be flown home following protests targeting foreigners, Nigerian Foreign ‌Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu said.

The applicants are the first under a new Nigerian government-assisted repatriation scheme, the minister said on Sunday, amid fears that confrontations in ​South Africa could escalate.

Protesters held rallies in Pretoria and Johannesburg ​last week, demanding tougher action against illegal immigration, saying ⁠undocumented foreign nationals were putting pressure on jobs, security and public ​services. Migrant-rights groups say foreigners are often scapegoated for South Africa's economic ​problems.

Nigeria condemns the violence against its citizens in South Africa, including the deaths of two Nigerians allegedly assaulted by security officials, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, a spokesperson ​for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Monday.

"Nigeria seeks full ​cooperation in providing autopsy reports, post-mortem documentation, and relevant case files, and in ‌facilitating ⁠access to legal processes for the families of the deceased," Ebienfa said, adding that accountability should include "appropriate disciplinary and prosecutorial action" where wrongdoing is established.

South Africa last month promised to crack down on ​anyone carrying out xenophobic attacks ​after Ghana ⁠and other African countries reported that their nationals had faced violence and discrimination.

More protests were planned on ​May 4 and May 8 and Nigeria would ​be watching ⁠developments closely, the government said.

It had already summoned South Africa’s High Commissioner in Abuja over the situation, and its diplomatic missions in South ⁠Africa ​are working with local authorities to reduce ​risks to Nigerians, the foreign minister said.

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