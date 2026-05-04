Handling of BoG 2025 report risks politicisation – Oppong Nkrumah

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Economy and Development Committee, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has criticised the handling of the 2025 audited annual report of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), warning that it could undermine the institution’s independence.
According to him, the report was improperly handed over to the National Democratic Congress instead of being presented to Parliament through the appropriate legal process.
Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Show on Monday, May 4, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah explained that the established procedure requires the report to be submitted to the finance minister, who then reviews it and lays it before Parliament.
He argued that bypassing this process sets a dangerous precedent that could lead to the politicisation of the central bank.
“The official audited annual report for 2025 from the Bank of Ghana was given to the NDC to announce, instead of being presented to Parliament as required. Typically, the report is sent to the finance minister, who adds their comments and then submits it to Parliament. However, that process was not followed; instead, the report was handed directly to the NDC party.
“What they are doing is setting a precedent that will lead to the politicisation of the Bank of Ghana,” he stated.
Oppong Nkrumah further cautioned the leadership of the Bank of Ghana against allowing political influence to dictate how it complies with its legal obligations.
He described the development as a “blatant illegality” and insisted that such an occurrence should not be repeated.
“Are we supporting the bank’s independence and credibility, or are we undermining it? The governors should not allow the NDC party to dictate how they comply with the Bank of Ghana Act. This situation should never occur again, as it represents a blatant violation of established procedures,” he said.
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