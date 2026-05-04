GNFS honours firefighters on International Firefighters’ Day 2026

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has marked the climax of the week-long celebration of International Firefighters’ Day 2026 with a stirring tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of firefighters, alongside a strong appeal for public cooperation in ensuring safety nationwide.

In a statement issued on Monday, May 4, the Chief Fire Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service praised firefighters for their valour, commitment and compassion in protecting lives and property.

She noted that their dedication to duty, often carried out under dangerous and challenging conditions, continues to inspire the nation.

The statement highlighted the daily risks firefighters face in safeguarding people, property and the environment.

Their courage, she said, should serve as a model for professionalism, discipline and resilience, even in the most difficult circumstances.

Tribute was also paid to fallen firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty. They were described as heroes whose sacrifices would never be forgotten. The GNFS further assured injured personnel of its continued support towards their recovery.

The GNFS used the occasion to call on the general public to offer full support and cooperation to enable it to serve more effectively.

It raised concern over incidents involving attacks on firefighters and the destruction of fire engines, warning that such actions are unlawful and endanger lives by delaying emergency response.

“Attacking firefighters or damaging fire engines is unlawful and puts lives at risk,” the statement stressed, urging the public to desist from such behaviour.

Emphasising partnership with communities, the Service described firefighters as key partners in national development and safety.

It encouraged the public to respect emergency responders, allow them to carry out their duties without obstruction, and safeguard firefighting equipment.

The statement also underscored the importance of basic fire safety practices and early reporting of fires, noting that prompt alerts significantly improve response times and help save lives and property.

This year’s International Firefighters’ Day is being observed under the theme: “An attack on Firefighters and Equipment is an attack on public safety; End assaults and protect the firefighter.”

The Service urged all citizens to commit to protecting those who risk their lives to protect others.

The Service called for continued national support for firefighters and a prayer for their safety and the protection of the country and its people.

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