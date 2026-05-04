Two killed and many injured after car driven into crowd in German city of Leipzig

Audio By Carbonatix
Two people have died and several were injured after a car drove into a crowd in the eastern German city of Leipzig on Monday afternoon, local authorities said.
Mayor Burkhard Jung said the suspected perpetrator was apprehended, adding that authorities were not yet clear on the motivation.
Leipzig fire chief Axel Schuh said 22 people were injured, two seriously.
Approximately 40 firefighters and 40 paramedics are on the scene, along with two helicopters, Schuh said.
Police confirmed that a car had struck several people in the central Grimmaische Straße area before driving off.
The driver was later arrested "and there is currently no further danger emanating from him", according to police.
At about 17:35 (15:35 GMT), Radio Leipzig reported that police said the danger was over and that the area around the square had been cordoned off.
Unverified images posted on social media showed a yellow emergency helicopter near the scene as well as several ambulances.
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