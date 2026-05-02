Germany backs Moroccan sovereignty in Sahara dispute

Germany has reaffirmed its support for autonomy under Morocco’s sovereignty as the basis for resolving the Sahara dispute, saying it will reflect that position in its diplomatic and economic actions.

The position was contained in a joint declaration issued at the end of the second session of the Morocco-Germany Multidimensional Strategic Dialogue held in Rabat on Thursday.

The meeting brought together Morocco’s Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, and his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul.

Germany also welcomed United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797, adopted on October 31, 2025.

According to the declaration, the resolution affirms that “genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty could represent the most feasible solution” to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

Berlin further underscored what it described as the centrality of Morocco’s Autonomy Initiative, saying it considers the plan “a serious and credible basis for negotiations” aimed at achieving a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political settlement.

Germany also reiterated its support for the United Nations Secretary-General's and his Personal Envoy's efforts to facilitate negotiations based on the Moroccan autonomy plan.

The declaration also welcomed Morocco’s readiness to explain how autonomy under its sovereignty would be implemented.

Under the agreement, Germany said it would “act in accordance with this stance on the diplomatic and economic fronts” in line with international law.

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