NPP Germany branch secretary race: Kofi Okantah declares bid, outlines reform agenda

Kofi Okantah

A member of the NPP Germany Branch, Kofi Okantah, has declared his intention to contest for the position of Branch Secretary.

In a statement announcing his bid, Mr Okantah said he was committed to improving internal structures, communication, and coordination within the branch.

He stressed the importance of discipline, transparency, and teamwork in managing party affairs.

“I believe that a strong branch requires proper record-keeping, effective communication, discipline, teamwork, and a leadership style that listens to the concerns of all members,” he said.

Mr Okantah said his focus would be on strengthening administrative processes, maintaining accurate records, and ensuring the efficient organisation of party activities.

He also indicated that he would work with branch and chapter executives and encourage broader participation among members.

He identified communication, documentation, and internal cohesion as key areas that require attention to sustain the party’s activities abroad.

Mr Okantah has previously served in several roles within the branch, including Branch IT Director, Secretary of the Saarland Chapter, member of the Education Committee, and Youth Organiser for the Saarland Chapter. He has also been involved in the Welfare Committee and in planning international conferences.

He has participated in political engagements, including conferences organised by the International Democrat Union in the United States and Belgium, as well as the Berlin Campaign Conference.

Mr Okantah said his experience would support the administrative responsibilities of the Secretary’s office, particularly in coordinating activities and maintaining records.

“As Secretary, I will work with branch executives, chapter executives, and members to improve communication, maintain accurate records, and support party activities,” he said.

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