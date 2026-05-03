Ghana assistant coach Roger de Sa details how he got the job

Ghana assistant coach Roger de Sa has detailed how he received the call that earned him the role ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup later this year.

De Sa was named part of Ghana’s technical team ahead of the tournament in April.

The 61-year-old joins Carlos Queiroz, a man he's worked with at multiple tournaments.

“I got the news overnight. I received a message from Carlos Queiroz basically asking me if I was up for a big challenge again, and he asked me to call him as soon as I woke up,” De Sa told SportsBoom.co.za.

“He basically told me that, look, the Ghana national team was looking for his services, and obviously, he would require me to go and assist him, and it was not a very difficult decision to make and accept."

Queiroz and De Sa have with several national teams, including South Africa, Egypt, Portugal, and Iran.

De Sa added that his wife was the first person he informed after receiving the message.

“Then, of course, having read the message very early hours of the morning, the first person I told was my wife, just to let her know that there would be a strong possibility that this would happen and that it was another World Cup and my seventh national team. I think she's become pretty accustomed to this.

“It’s always a great honour to be part of the fantastic national team in the World Cup once again. It is a privilege, and I enjoy every day and make the most of it.”

Reflecting on his journey, the South African coach downplayed the idea of long-held ambitions, instead pointing to a relentless desire to win as the driving force behind his career.

“As far as milestones are concerned, I know I'm a triple international and obviously being involved with seven national teams, and I’ve coached players like (Mo) Salah and Ronaldo and a couple of other big guys and having been to two World Cups,” he said.

“I've never had big dreams, to be honest with you, as a kid. It was always to just win every day, win every match, win every training session and try to win every competition. It has been about just having that type of mentality all the time and trying to do the best I can in every single moment. That's how it's been throughout my career and life.”



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