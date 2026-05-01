Diaspora

US convicts Nigerians and Ghanaians involved in $215 global scam

Source: DW Africa  
  1 May 2026 4:21pm
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A US court has convicted 25 people over a massive international email fraud network linked to Nigeria-led fraud groups.

More than 1,000 people were scammed out of $215 million.

The scheme spanned 47 US states and 19 countries. According to the US Justice Department, Nigerians and Ghanaians are among those convicted.

Investigators found that the group had hacked email accounts, tracked victims’ communications, and sent fake payment requests.

Victims unknowingly transferred large sums — sometimes millions — into accounts controlled by the network.

The scammers laundered the money through shell companies, fake identities, and complex financial channels. Cash, luxury items, and properties were seized during the investigation

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