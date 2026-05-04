One Humanity Beach Soccer Cup postponed over tidal damage to Laboma Beach venue

Audio By Carbonatix
Organisers of the One Humanity International Beach Soccer Cup Ghana 2026 have announced the postponement of the tournament, which was originally scheduled to take place from May 8 to 10.
The decision follows technical assessments conducted after recent tidal activity and coastal erosion affected sections of Laboma Beach earmarked for the competition.
According to a statement, the impacted area is the exact zone required for the construction of a beach soccer arena and related infrastructure, and no longer meets the necessary technical and safety standards for hosting an international event.
Organisers noted that despite extensive consultations and efforts to explore alternative venues, it was not possible within the available timeframe to secure a location that satisfies the operational, logistical and compliance requirements for the tournament.
The competition is aligned with the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations One Humanity Campaign and supported by Beach Soccer Worldwide as well as Ghana’s National Sports Authority.
They indicated that the decision to postpone the event is in line with the standards and values of these partner organisations and is in the best interest of all stakeholders.
Organisers, however, reaffirmed their commitment to the One Humanity beach soccer initiative and the long-term development of beach soccer in Ghana.
Efforts are currently underway to reschedule the tournament to October 2026, with further details expected to be communicated once plans are finalised.
They also expressed appreciation to partners, media and supporters for their understanding.
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