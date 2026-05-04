Amaniampong SHS teacher allegedly assaults student for skipping school’s all-night service

Alleged teacher assault

A teacher at Amaniampong Senior High School in the Ashanti Region has been accused of severely assaulting a final-year student for allegedly refusing to attend a compulsory all-night church service on campus.

The victim, identified as Emmanuel Kwarteng, is reported to have declined participation in the religious activity when he was confronted in his dormitory by a housemaster, Gyamfi Charles of Asenso House.

According to accounts gathered by JoyNews, the situation escalated after a heated exchange between the student and the teacher, during which Emmanuel reportedly maintained his refusal to attend the service.

Pictures and videos received by JoyNews show instances of the alleged abuse.

The teacher is seen tearing into the student on the floor.

Others also show the student’s sustained injury to the eye.

Emmanuel’s mother, Vida Kwarteng, confirmed the incident and disclosed that her son is currently receiving medical treatment at the Ejisu Government Hospital.

She expressed deep concern over his condition and called for swift action against the accused teacher.

“I want justice for my son. No student deserves to be treated this way, regardless of the circumstances,” she stated.

The matter has since been reported to the Mampongteng Police Station, where investigations are expected to commence.

Meanwhile, the family is demanding the immediate interdiction of the teacher as authorities look into the incident.

School authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.