Team spirit, preparation fuel Nigeria’s historic sprint relay qualification

Team Nigeria’s campaign at the World Relays in Gaborone has been defined by meticulous preparation, strong institutional backing, and a historic achievement that has set the nation apart on the continental stage.

Arriving well ahead of the competition, the Nigerian contingent ensured optimal readiness, with athletes fully kitted and supported by a complete technical crew, including a robust medical team.

The early arrival allowed the squad to settle, train, and build cohesion, factors that ultimately translated into success on the track.

Crucially, the team enjoyed solid backing from the National Sports Commission (NSC), led by Director General Bukola Olopade, whose presence provided both administrative support and morale.

The Nigeria Olympic Committee also played a vital role, with senior Vice President Solomon Ogba offering motivation to the athletes.

Seasoned administrator Salihu Abubakar further reinforced the team’s resolve with timely, fatherly guidance.

With team spirit at an all-time high, Nigeria delivered a landmark performance, becoming the first African nation to qualify for the mixed 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, scheduled for September 2026.

The achievement not only highlights Nigeria’s sprinting pedigree but also signals a shift in the continent’s presence in mixed relay events.

Remarkably, the feat was powered largely by home-based talent, with 95 percent of the squad drawn from within Nigeria.

Even more inspiring is the inclusion of four secondary school students, underlining the country’s growing investment in youth development and grassroots athletics.

While Kenya will represent Africa in the mixed 4x400m relay in Budapest, Nigeria’s breakthrough in the 4x100m mixed event stands as a defining moment, one that blends preparation, belief, and the promise of a new generation ready to shine on the world stage.

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