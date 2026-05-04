Education Minister calls on WAEC to review its mode of transporting examination materials

The Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, has called on the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to review how examination papers are transported and delivered to centres across the country.

His comments come after delays were recorded in the delivery of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) materials at the Boako M/A Basic School examination centre in the Western North Region, where question papers had still not arrived as of 9:15 am.

Speaking during a visit to the centre, Mr Iddrisu expressed concern about the situation and said the system needs urgent attention.

“WAEC has to change the way they do things. Ordinarily, it should have been 15 minutes into the exams. Part of your training was that you should’ve been seated at 8:30, start the exams at 9:00, but I see answer sheets without question papers. It’s now on its way,” the Minister lamented.

He said that the delays undermine the smooth conduct of examinations and called for reforms in how exam materials are handled and distributed.

“We have to review how exam questions are transported to the examination centres,” he added.

The Education Minister used the opportunity to encourage the candidates, wishing them well on behalf of the government.

“So, I’ve just come to wish you the best of luck on behalf of President Mahama,” he said.



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