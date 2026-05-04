BECE candidates stranded as Nyankrom residents block roads over ‘death trap’ network

Economic and educational activities in the Shama District came to a grinding halt on Monday, May 4, as angry residents of Nyankrom mounted fierce roadblocks to protest the deplorable state of their road network.

The demonstration, characterised by the burning of car tyres and the mounting of physical barricades, targeted the heavy-duty supply chain of two major industrial players in the enclave: Twyford Ceramics and Marcopolo Tiles.

Protesters effectively cut off the primary route used by clay trucks transporting raw materials to the two factories, which are known for the production of tiles and sanitary ware.

Students Caught in the Crossfire

Beyond the industrial blockade, the protest triggered a crisis for the local education sector.

The timing of the demonstration coincided with the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), leaving candidates and teachers stranded for several hours.

Blessing Mensah, an administrator at the Unique Star Education Complex in Nyankrom, expressed grave concern over the psychological and logistical impact on the students. She noted that the blockade not only hindered the movement of candidates to their examination centres but also paralysed regular school activities within the community.

The leader of the Nyankrom Concerned Youth, Israel Kwesi Eshun, defended the aggressive nature of the protest, citing a total breakdown in trust between the community and the government.

According to Mr. Eshun, the protest was triggered by the expiration of a one-month ultimatum given to the government to return contractors to the site.

"The government failed to meet a one-month deadline to get contractors back on site to repair the road," Mr. Eshun told Adom News.

He further alleged that the heavy-duty operations of the tile companies have accelerated the deterioration of the road, turning it into a nearly unmotorable stretch. He warned that the community is prepared for a protracted battle.

"The protests will continue daily until contractors resume work," he declared.

Despite a visible police presence at the scene, the demonstrators remained defiant, insisting that they would only clear the road once they saw physical evidence of construction equipment returning to the area.

As of press time, dozens of trucks bound for Twyford and Marcopolo remained lined up along the outskirts of Nyankrom, while local authorities scrambled to engage the youth leadership to restore order. The Shama District Assembly has yet to issue a formal response regarding the status of the road contract.

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