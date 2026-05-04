Health | National

Korle Bu laboratory scientists demand retraction from doctors over ‘false’ claims

Source: Ramat Bashiru  
  4 May 2026 2:26pm
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Tensions are escalating at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital as the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (Korle Bu Chapter) has called on the Korle Bu Doctors Association (KODA) to withdraw what it describes as “false and damaging” claims.

The laboratory scientists are disputing KODA’s assertion that the exclusion of Laboratory Physicians from the hospital’s Central Laboratory is undermining healthcare delivery and specialist training. The concerns raised by the doctors follow an ongoing industrial action demanding the inclusion of Laboratory Physicians in laboratory operations.

Speaking on behalf of the group, General Secretary Dr Abdul Hakam Abubakar rejected the allegations and cautioned against efforts to discredit laboratory professionals.

“There has not been any instance where we have tried to use force or physical means to argue with doctors. We have always called for collaboration within the laboratory,” he said.

Dr Abubakar further challenged claims that laboratory results do not align with clinical findings, urging those making such assertions to provide evidence.

“We are calling them to show us documents or provide evidence to indicate that indeed their claims are right,” he stated.

He maintained that laboratory scientists and doctors at Korle Bu have historically worked collaboratively, emphasising that effective healthcare delivery depends on teamwork across professional groups.

“The healthcare system is a collaborative environment that requires the collective efforts of different professionals… to ensure the best services to patients,” he noted.

However, the association firmly rejected proposals for medical doctors to assume leadership of laboratory services, describing such suggestions as unacceptable.

“Any headship that is not under the leadership of a medical laboratory scientist will be fiercely resisted,” Dr Abubakar warned.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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