Nkwanta crisis: Fresh gunfire sends residents fleeing; 26-year-old rider shot

Rider shot

The fragile peace in the Nkwanta South Municipality has been dealt a severe blow following a fresh shooting incident that has left a 26-year-old commercial motor rider in critical condition.

The victim, identified as Bright Nkpah, was reportedly targeted by unknown assailants while travelling from Nkwanta towards Odomi-Challa.

The attack, which occurred in a secluded section of the route, has reignited fears of a resurgence in the protracted communal conflict that has plagued the area for months.

Adom News correspondent Obrempongba K. Owusu reported on Monday, May 4, that Nkpah was caught in a volley of gunfire directed at travellers using the Odomi-Challa road. While others managed to escape the immediate line of fire, Nkpah sustained a direct gunshot wound that has left him battling for his life.

He was rushed to St Joseph Catholic Hospital in Nkwanta, where emergency surgical teams are currently working around the clock. Medical staff at the facility confirmed that the victim is undergoing intensive care as they struggle to stabilise his condition.

The latest bloodshed has triggered a wave of panic across the municipality. Despite a heavy security presence, a palpable sense of fear and uncertainty has gripped the local population. Large sections of Nkwanta have been reported deserted as residents retreat into their homes, fearing retaliatory attacks or further ambushes.

While the identities of the gunmen remain unconfirmed, security sources suggest the attack bears the hallmarks of the ongoing ethnic-related tensions in the region. Authorities have launched an investigation into the shooting and are expected to provide updates as forensic teams comb the Odomi-Challa stretch for evidence.

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