Police intercept truck loaded with weapons, arrest 2 in Nkwanta

Audio By Carbonatix
The Nkwanta Municipal Police Command has arrested two persons for unlawful possession of a firearm and large quantities of ammunition following an intelligence-led operation.
The suspects, identified as Richard Kpimbi, 27, and Latif Adam, 20, were picked up on April 29, 2026, at the Brewaniase Police barrier in the Oti Region.
According to police, the two were travelling in a Kia Rhino truck with registration number GW 9927-13 when officers intercepted the vehicle.
A search conducted on the truck uncovered a significant cache of weapons and ammunition concealed under tarpaulins in plastic sacks and boxes.
Items retrieved include one Adler pump-action gun, 7,000 AAA cartridges, 3,000 BB cartridges, and 1,124 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition.
The suspects are currently in police custody and assisting with ongoing investigations.
All exhibits have been secured as part of further police action.
The Police Service has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining public safety and has called on the public to provide credible information to support efforts in combating crime.
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