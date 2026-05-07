Police crack Bolga robbery gang, retrieve AK47 and 87 rounds of ammunition

The suspects, identified as Abdulai Ibrahim, Amadu Rahman, Amadu Sulemana, also known as Saaga, and Adu Yakubu, were arrested in Bolgatanga on Tuesday, May 5, following what the police described as an intelligence-led operation.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday, May 6, the police said investigations showed that the suspects gathered at Gbane, a mining community in the Talensi District, on May 4 after traveling from Yagaba and Fumbisi to carry out a robbery operation.

Police said the group allegedly robbed four motorbikes and several mobile phones during the attack.

The statement said the suspects, during interrogation, admitted to carrying out several robberies within the Talensi District and along the Yagaba-Fumbisi and Yagaba-Nanguruma roads in the North East Region.

Police also said the suspects confessed to taking part in the robbery attack on the Vikandi Phone Shop in Bolgatanga on March 22, 2025. The incident was captured in a viral video in which armed men were seen wielding an AK47 assault rifle.

Investigators have also linked the suspects to robbery attacks at mining sites in Gbane, where victims were said to have been robbed of gold and large sums of money.

According to the police statement, the suspects later led investigators to a farm near Biung, close to Gbane, where the alleged gang leader, Amadu Rahman, had hidden an AK47 rifle.

A search at the location led to the retrieval of the rifle, bearing serial number 68100563, and 87 rounds of live ammunition concealed in a fertiliser sack.

Police said Rahman collapsed during the operation to retrieve the weapon and was rushed to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body has been deposited at the hospital morgue pending an autopsy.

The remaining three suspects are in police custody and are expected to be put before the court.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.