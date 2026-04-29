Police intercept over 11,000 rounds of ammunition at Nkwanta barrier, arrest two suspects

Audio By Carbonatix
Police personnel stationed at the Nkwanta–Breweniase barrier along the Eastern Corridor in the Oti region have intercepted a large consignment of ammunition and arrested two suspects linked to the alleged illegal transportation of the items.
The operation took place during routine checks when officers stopped a MAN Togo cargo truck with registration number GW 9927–13, which was travelling from Accra (Tema Station) towards Damanko in the Nkwanta North District.
A search of the vehicle reportedly led to the discovery of more than 11,000 rounds of ammunition, along with a foreign-made firearm. The items recovered include 7,000 AA cartridges, 3,000 BB cartridges, and 1,124 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, among others.
The driver of the truck has been identified as Kende Richard, aged 26, while his mate is Latif Adam, aged 20. Both have been arrested and are currently in custody, assisting with investigations.
The Ghana Police Service, through the Nkwanta South Command, is supporting ongoing investigations to establish the source of the ammunition, its intended destination, and any wider network involved in the consignment.
The interception comes amid heightened security operations in the Nkwanta Municipality, where authorities have intensified surveillance due to security concerns and recurring tensions in parts of the district. Security officials say the increased vigilance is aimed at preventing the movement of weapons and ammunition that could potentially fuel conflict or criminal activity.
Meanwhile, members of the public have commended the officers at the checkpoint for their alertness and professionalism, which led to the successful interception and arrests. Investigations are ongoing.
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