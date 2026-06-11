Music

“Love is not enough?” – itz Tiffany’s “Money” teaser ignites debate over modern relationships

  11 June 2026 5:45pm
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itz Tiffany has stirred conversation online after releasing a teaser for her upcoming single and music video, “Money,” due out on June 17.

The clip presents a polished image of luxury—Tiffany seated elegantly in a gele, surrounded by gold accessories and a soft-life aesthetic.

But the tone shifts during a phone call from a man checking in on her.

Her response has since gone viral:

“Are you a chef? Stop asking if I’m hungry. Send money.”

The moment has sparked debate across social platforms, with fans divided over whether the message reflects empowerment, satire, or a commentary on modern dating expectations.

Her caption only fueled the conversation:

“Of late, it’s all about the money.”

As anticipation builds following her recent release, Wura, itz Tiffany appears to be entering a new creative phase focused on bold statements and cultural commentary.

Whether praised or criticised, one thing is undeniable—she has captured attention once again.

“Money” releases June 17

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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