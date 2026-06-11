“Love is not enough?” – itz Tiffany’s “Money” teaser ignites debate over modern relationships

Audio By Carbonatix
itz Tiffany has stirred conversation online after releasing a teaser for her upcoming single and music video, “Money,” due out on June 17.
The clip presents a polished image of luxury—Tiffany seated elegantly in a gele, surrounded by gold accessories and a soft-life aesthetic.
But the tone shifts during a phone call from a man checking in on her.
Her response has since gone viral:
“Are you a chef? Stop asking if I’m hungry. Send money.”
The moment has sparked debate across social platforms, with fans divided over whether the message reflects empowerment, satire, or a commentary on modern dating expectations.
Her caption only fueled the conversation:
“Of late, it’s all about the money.”
As anticipation builds following her recent release, Wura, itz Tiffany appears to be entering a new creative phase focused on bold statements and cultural commentary.
Whether praised or criticised, one thing is undeniable—she has captured attention once again.
“Money” releases June 17
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