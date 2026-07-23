‘Your money is safe’ — Ato Forson pledges transparency, fiscal discipline in managing Ghana’s economy

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has assured Ghanaians that their money is secure under the stewardship of the current administration, pledging to manage public finances with honesty, prudence and unwavering accountability while promising never to misrepresent the country's economic situation.

Delivering the closing remarks of the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, July 23, Dr Forson said the ultimate responsibility of a Finance Minister is not measured by the volume of government expenditure but by how effectively public resources are safeguarded for the benefit of citizens.

"The true measure of a Finance Minister is not how much he spends but how faithfully he protects the resources entrusted to him," he told Parliament.

The Finance Minister stressed that every resource managed by the government belongs to the Ghanaian people, making transparency and responsible stewardship a moral obligation rather than simply a constitutional duty.

"The money we manage does not belong to those entrusted to manage it. It belongs to the people of Ghana – it belongs to you!" he declared.

Dr Forson noted that every tax payment, every loan secured and every government expenditure must be guided by the national interest and the need to ensure value for money.

"Every cedi collected in taxes, every cedi borrowed and every cedi spent carries with it a sacred obligation to use it wisely, honestly and always in the national interest," he said.

Seeking to reassure Parliament, investors and the wider public about the state of Ghana's finances, Dr Forson offered what he described as a simple but important assurance.

"My assurance to this House and to every Ghanaian is simple: your money is safe."

He added that under President John Dramani Mahama's administration, the government remains committed to maintaining sound economic management and protecting the country's financial stability.

"Under the leadership of President Mahama, your economy is in safe hands. And as long as I have the honour to serve as Minister for Finance, it will remain so."

Dr Forson also pledged that the government would remain open and truthful with Ghanaians about the country's public finances, regardless of whether the economic outlook was favourable or challenging.

"I pledge to level with you always. We will tell you the truth about the state of our public finances, whether the news is welcome or difficult."

He assured Parliament that the government would neither downplay existing economic challenges nor overstate its achievements for political convenience.

"We will neither conceal our challenges nor exaggerate our successes."

According to the Finance Minister, transparency is essential to maintaining public trust and ensuring sound economic governance.

"Trust is built on truth, and truth must remain the foundation of sound economic management."

While acknowledging improvements in the country's economic performance, Dr Forson emphasised that government's responsibility extends beyond achieving short-term success.

Instead, he said, the focus must be on preserving the progress made and ensuring that future generations inherit a stable and resilient economy.

"Our responsibility now is not merely to celebrate these gains but to preserve them for future generations."

He stressed that economic stability requires consistent discipline and responsible leadership rather than isolated policy interventions.

"Economic stability is not an event. It is a duty renewed every day through prudent stewardship, fiscal discipline and unwavering accountability."

Ending his address on an optimistic note, Dr Forson declared that Ghana's economic recovery was firmly on course and that the country would continue advancing under the current administration.

He credited both President Mahama's leadership and the resilience of Ghanaians for the country's progress.

"Under the leadership of President Mahama, and with the determination of the Ghanaian people, Ghana is moving forward, steadily, honestly and together," he concluded.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.