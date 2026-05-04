Music

Okyeame Kwame launches ‘Clap Challenge’ for teachers and students

Source: Jacob Aggrey  
  4 May 2026 4:02pm
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Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has launched a new initiative aimed at engaging teachers and students through music and creativity.

The award-winning artiste, in a social media post, revealed that the 'Clap Challenge' will begin this week, starting with schools across the country.

He explained that the challenge will require a teacher together with students to record a video of themselves singing his Clap song.

According to him, the video must be lively and engaging to stand a chance of winning.

He stated that participants must also post their videos on social media with permission from their school authorities.

They are expected to use the hashtag #clap4others and tag him on any social media platform.

He added that one teacher will be selected as a winner every week and will receive a cash prize of GH¢1,000.

He noted that the final decision on winners will be made by him.

The musician encouraged teachers and students to take part in the challenge, stressing that it is designed to promote creativity, unity and positive expression among young people in schools.

This follows a GH¢100,000 support from businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, who lauded the musician for composing a song which has the tendency to change society and help eschew jealousy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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