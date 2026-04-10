KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Adina, others billed for Okyeame Kwame’s 50th birthday celebration

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian rap icon Okyeame Kwame will mark his milestone 50th birthday on April 17 with a grand celebration, culminating in a special live show on April 18 at the +233 Lounge.
Dubbed OK@50, the event is already generating excitement, with a line-up of top-tier artistes confirming their support for the legendary performer.
Leading the list are some of Ghana’s finest A-list acts, including Sista Afia, Adina Thembi, Amerado, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Abiana, Abochi, Afriyie Wutah, Akwaboah and Flowking Stone, all set to grace the occasion in honour of the “Rap Doctor.”
Beyond the star-studded line-up, the celebration is also a moment of reflection, as several of the artistes have shared personal stories highlighting Okyeame Kwame’s impact on their journeys.
Kuami Eugene, for instance, spoke about the rapper’s remarkable discipline and attention to detail, revealing that Okyeame Kwame keeps a written record of every song he has ever recorded. According to him, the celebrated artiste once left behind a book filled with his raps during a visit, an indication of his dedication to his craft.
Adina also described Okyeame Kwame as family, noting that he has played a guiding role in her career since her early days in the music industry.
For Amerado, the bond is deeply personal. He recalled that upon arriving in Accra to pursue music, Okyeame Kwame was one of the first people he visited. The rap icon went on to support him with a feature on his song “Kyereme,” a gesture Amerado says helped shape his path.
Sista Afia, on her part, praised Okyeame Kwame as a believer in people, someone who consistently lifts others up and has been instrumental in her own growth.
The OK@50 celebration is not just about music and nostalgia. It is a night of “50 Songs for 50 Years of Love,” and also carries a strong philanthropic focus.
Proceeds from the show will go towards building a paediatric emergency centre at the Manhyia Hospital, reinforcing Okyeame Kwame’s long-standing commitment to social impact.
As anticipation builds, the event promises to be a night of music, memories and meaningful giving, celebrating not just a career, but a legacy that continues to inspire generations.
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